BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — If you use nicotine vape products or e-cigarettes, get ready to start paying more.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that he signed a bill into law, HB 635, that raises the excise tax on vapes from 5 cents per milliliter of nicotine solution to 15 cents. Most vape cartridges come in standard sizes of around 1 milliliter.

The new law, which goes into effect July 1, was sponsored by State Rep. Paul Hollis (R-Covington). It passed the house in a 83-13 vote and was passed unanimously in the Senate.

The law stipulates that money raised by the increased tax will go “to cover the cost of salary increases and related benefits for members of the state police service and for special law enforcement initiatives.”

The law will also make it harder for people under 21 to purchase vape products. For online purchases, manufacturers must use real-time electronic age verification platforms approved by the state commissioner of the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. It also sets a $500 fine for manufacturers who violate the age verification rules.

Additionally, the law creates a directory of all vape and alternative nicotine products authorized for sale in the state. Beginning Nov. 1, manufacturers will have to register their products with ATC or face a $1,000 fine for every day an unregistered product is offered for sale.