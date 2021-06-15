Taxes due for most after winter-storms extension, with exception of 5 parishes after May flooding

(KLFY) — Today is the last day to file taxes for residents of Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma, who got an extension because of the severe weather storms that struck the week of February 11. There is an exception for five Louisiana parishes, though.

Parishes that were struck by severe storms last month have another extension until August 16, AP reports. These parishes are Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette.

If you are a resident whose last day to file is today and you’re not ready to do so, there may be another option available. You can submit a 4868 form to file for an extension, but it is only an extension to file, not an extension to pay.

Tax expert Alejandra Castro says not to panic if you can’t pay your taxes immediately.

“Send something — as much as you can — call the IRS, let them know your situation, try to do a payment plan. The IRS is always willing to work with taxpayers. But we can’t help you unless you contact the IRS,” explained Castro.

If you’re waiting on a refund, they are typically issued within 21 days. You can check the “get your refund status” tool on the IRS website for status updates.

More information is available at the Louisiana Department of Revenue’s website or the IRS website.