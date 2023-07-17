LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Louisiana State Troopers, State Police Hazmat Unit, and cleanup crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a tanker truck on I-10.

According to police, the crash occurred this morning on I-10 E just west of the Eunice and Crowley exit.

The outside lane of travel will be closed and is expected to be closed for several more hours. Police said there’s also a possibility that both eastbound lanes of travel will have to be shutdown for a short period of time due to work crews in the process of offloading and transferring the diesel fuel from the damaged tanker to another tanker.

Police said delays and traffic congestion are to be expected and motorists are urged to use an alternate route for travel if necessary. An alternate route motorists can take is I-10 east to Exit 76 (LA Hwy 91 / Iota Estherwood). Motorists can go north on LA 91 to LA 100 (East) to LA 13 (South) to I-10 East to resume their travel.