Tangipahoa Sgt. Charles Warren Leaves Hospital After 5 Month Battle with COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–Today, a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Sergeant is released from the Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital after nearly 5 months of battling for his life.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Sgt. Charles Warren said, “Obviously the good lord has something planned for me. He saw fit to give me another day.”

Family, friends, and coworkers warmly welcomed Sgt. Warren home after a nearly 150 day battle with COVID-19.

Sister Lacey Triche said, “He’s a miracle. He is definitely my survivor, my fighter, and my hero.”

Sgt. Warren expressed, “The support I had, all over the planet. Sending prayers supporting me.”

As a retired veteran deployed 4 times, he was determined to win this battle. What’s next for him?

Sgt. Warren said, “Some outpatient rehab, working on my lung capacity.”

At the start of this journey, the Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital knew it would be a long road to recovery.

BR Rehab Hospital Clinical Coordinator for Nursing Jessica Reynolds, R.N. said, “When he came he was totally wiped out. Totally tired.”

However, he took the therapy in strides.

Reynolds said, “But, just seeing him after a week here. He already just looked like he made some marked improvement.”

His lungs are still recovering from the effects of COVID-19, but they say he is headed in the right direction.

“It is very fulfilling seeing patients recover like he has,” said Reynolds.

Triche said, “It’s a new start for him. it’s hope. It’s going to be okay.”

Moved to tears, he was reunited with his family and left the hospital supported by his coworkers.

Sgt. Warren, “I’m overwhelmed. Absolutely overwhelmed.”

He will have to do weekly sessions with the hospital until he is fully recovered, however, he is happy to be home.