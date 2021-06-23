TAKE A LOOK: Woman celebrates final round of chemo with impromptu second-line

LAPLACE, La (BRPROUD)- Kelli Jackson celebrated her final chemo treatment with an impromptu second-line with her loved ones outside of the Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion, a partnership between Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

On Wednesday, Jackson had her 16th and final round of chemo for breast cancer. She was able to ring the “Bell on Wheels” outside of the cancer center with her family and friends around supporting and celebrating her.

After her final treatment, Jackson took to her TikTok account and recorded herself dancing, something that she has done during each chemo session. One of her videos reached more than 40,000 views.

Dancing while going through her treatment helped her keep a positive attitude and outlook despite battling cancer.