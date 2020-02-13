Live Now
Suspended New Orleans judge resigns amid harassment probe

Louisiana

Byron C. Williams

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspended New Orleans judge has resigned amid an investigation into accusations he displayed inappropriate sexual behavior in the courthouse.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Byron C. Williams submitted his resignation to Louisiana’s Secretary of State on Wednesday, news outlets reported.

He was initially suspended from the bench, with pay, in 2018 as the Louisiana Judiciary Commission investigated reports he groped and harassed a clerk, according to a letter from the head of the Orleans Public Defenders office that was obtained by news outlets. In a separate complaint, he was accused of making comments about a female staff attorney’s appearance in front of a courtroom full of defendants, a letter describing the account alleged.

Williams has denied harassment allegations.

The Judiciary Commission hasn’t publicly commented on Williams’ case and the status of its investigation wasn’t disclosed.

Williams didn’t reference the accusations in his resignation letter. News outlets also reported they couldn’t immediately reach him for comment.

