Suspected serial burglar charged in ‘Country Club’ armed robberies that spanned over four parishes, including Lafayette

(KLFY) A suspected serial burglar who police say targeted luxury homes for jewelry, cash and firearms, has been arrested.

32-year-old Justin Joseph Andrews is suspected of breaking into at least 15 residences in the Country Club of Louisiana and Santa Maria subdivisions in East Baton Rouge Parish where he allegedly stole more than $300,000 worth of items, according to EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

Additional charges are also pending from Lafayette, St. Martin and Calcasieu parishes, Gautreaux said.

“This is a great collaborative effort bymultiple local, state and federal agencies to identify, locate and apprehend this suspect.” Gautreaux said.

“I’m proud and appreciative of all the hard work our detectives put in to solving these cases.”

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Andrews as a suspect, and EBRSO detectives along with Texas DPS, Fort Bend PD and Katy PD apprehended Andrews in Katy, Texas Friday, Gautreaux said.

He will be extradited back to EBR on the various burglary charges, Gautreaux said.