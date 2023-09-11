ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting in Alexandria earlier today.

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have secured an arrest warrant for Richard Scott Dauzat, 43, of Alexandria, in connection with a shooting the 400 block of Browns Bend Road, Alexandria at approximately 5:30 a.m. today.

Acadian Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital where their condition is listed as critical.

Dauzart is wanted for attempted second degree murder, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dauzart, they are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement.