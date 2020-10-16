Suspect shot after reportedly pointing rifle on Rapides Parish deputies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY)- A 31-year-old Boyce man was shot twice after he allegedly stepped out of a camper and pointed a shotgun at Rapides Parish deputies.

The incident happened on Oct. 10 when deputies responding to a disturbance call attempted to make contact with Zachary Chappell, who had allegedly made threats to harm himself, authorities said.

“As deputies were attempting to make contact with Chappell, they were met with gunfire from inside the camper,” the department said in a statement Friday.

Chappell reportedly then exited the camper, pointing the shotgun at deputies. “Deputies, being in fear of being shot, shot Chappell, hitting him twice in the torso,” the RPSO said.

Chappell was taken by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital.

On October 14, Chappell was released from the hospital and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for disturbing the peace, two counts of unauthorized entry, twelve counts of illegal use of a weapon and six counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. He remains in custody at this time in lieu of a $52,500 bond, authorities said.

“This is another one of those deadly and unfortunate incidents which, thankfully, turned out without anyone losing their life,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood in a statement. “I want to commend our deputies for the restraint they exercised in dealing with this suspect and pray for healing for all those involved.”