BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation is underway into an early Thursday morning officer-involved shooting in Baker between fugitive task force members and a suspect that left one person dead.

In an official news release, Louisiana State Police confirmed that one suspect was killed after troopers were called to investigate a shooting incident at 8 a.m. in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive. State Police said a preliminary investigation found that after 7 a.m. members of the U.S. Marshals Service investigating near the 17000 block of Truth Drive encountered a fugitive.



Images courtesy of Michael Johnson

A large law enforcement presence was at the scene, including those members of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.