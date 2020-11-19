Suspect jumps into bayou, requires rescuing by deputies he was running from

TERREBONNE PARISH – Around 10:35 p.m. on Nov. 12, Narcotics Division agents were conducting criminal patrols when they observed the driver of a vehicle commit traffic violations on La. 24 near McKnight Street.

The deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not comply, and drove recklessly at a high rate of speed.

Uniform Division deputies assisted and at Bayou Estates and Bayouside Drive the vehicle stopped, with the driver fleeing on foot.

Continuing an attempt to evade deputies the suspect jumped into Bayou Little Caillou, where he encountered difficulty and called on the deputies to help him.

The agent and the deputy jumped into the water and rescued the suspect, who was taken into custody.

“This case is an example of close and effective interaction between our criminal divisions,” Sheriff Soignet said. “The deputies involved displayed great commitment to their law enforcement mission, and also dedication to the preservation of human life, at risk to their own safety.”

The suspect, 25-year-old Keith Myers Jr., was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and booked for failure to signal a turn, tail-light violation, flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation and resisting an officer.

Uniform Division deputies began an investigation regarding further violations of law, which is ongoing.