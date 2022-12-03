CONVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The man accused of murdering a priest and his assistant in Covington attempted to escape the St. Tammany Parish Jail, according to deputies.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials confirm 49-year-old Antonio Tyson was moved to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after an attempted escape. It was said to be an emergency order and he was taken without incident.

According to the report, Tyson damaged jail property in his failed escape attempt. It also says 70-year-old David Burns was arrested, accused of helping assist Tyson.

Tyson was rebooked on one count of attempted escape.

Tyson is accused of killing Father Otis Young and his assistant Ruth Prats. Their bodies were found burned near a business in Downtown Covington on Monday.