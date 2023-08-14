All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 11, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were walking in the parking lot of a local bar and observed a male subject in the passenger seat of a blue 2012 Mitsubishi Cooper. As officers approached the vehicle, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the car.

According to the affidavit, officers observed the male subject asleep in the car with an AK-47 handgun and a small amount of marijuana in his lap. Officers went on to secure the firearm and placed the male subject in handcuffs.

According to officers, the firearm was loaded with a full magazine. Officers searched the vehicle and located 50 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a grinder. The male subject was identified as Dantavius Fredjuan Madison and he allegedly advised that the firearm and the marijuana that was on his hip belonged to him. He also allegedly mentioned that other items found in the vehicle belonged to his brother.

During the investigation, officers learned that Madison was arrested as a juvenile for Second-Degree Murder in Bastrop, La. He was also arrested on December 28, 2022, by the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office for Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Officials confirmed that no conviction has been made at this time.

Madison was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Possession of a Firearm on the Premises of an Alcoholic Beverage Outlet.