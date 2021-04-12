Suspect arrested in early-morning double shooting that killed one, wounded another in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was wanted in connection with an early morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured in Mansfield is now in police custody.

Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, of Mansfield, was arrested in connection with the shooting death and robbery of Lynda Palmer, 75, a clerk, as well as for the attempted murder of Matthew Yeager, who was a guest at the hotel. Yeager, who is listed in critical condition, is an employer of Halliburton.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, MPD officers and Mansfield first responders received reports of a double shooting at Best Western Hotel in the 600 block of Jenkins Street. When they arrived, officers found the mortally wounded Palmer and a critically injured Yeager, both of whom were suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police believe the motive behind the shooting was robbery.