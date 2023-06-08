MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Marksville man has been arrested in connection with the molestation of a juvenile back in March.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested David O’Quinn, 58, Marksville, Wednesday following an investigation into the molestation of a 10-year-old girl, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint on March 12, issuing a warrant for O’Quinn on 2 counts of molestation of a juvenile. The bond was set at $200,000.

O’Quinn is currently in custody of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.