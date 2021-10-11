Suspect accused of multi-parish crimes, death of trooper released from hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities said the suspect accused of multi-parish crimes and the death of a trooper, Matthew Mire, has been released from the hospital and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.

Mire was taken to jail as Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was taken to Resthaven Gardens of Memory Funeral Home.

Matthew Mire was released from the hospital, taken to EBR Parish jail. Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Over the weekend, 31-year-old Mire allegedly shot at five people over the course of a few hours. Police said Mire shot two people in Livingston Parish before traveling to Ascension Parish where he shot two more people.

A 19-year veteran of Louisiana State Police, Gaubert, was ambushed and killed in his patrol car, according to authorities.