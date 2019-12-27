Live Now
Survey says a Louisiana city is one of the “rudest cities in America”

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 12: Visitors check out the attractions along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter despite rainfall from Hurricane Barry on July 12, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The slow moving storm is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm or weak hurricane near Morgan City, Louisiana. Flash flood watches have been issued over much of of Louisiana and Mississippi as the storm is expected to dump more than a foot of rain in many areas and up to 25 inches in some isolated locations. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

How rude! That is what some people might say when talking about 50 cities in the United States.

The Business Insider conducted a survey and asked which cities contained the rudest inhabitants?

Would you believe one Louisiana city finished in the top 50?

2.5% of the survey respondents said the “Crescent City” had the rudest occupants.

New Orleans settled at #35 in the BI survey.

The survey was done in the span of two months and included 2,000 adults.

According to this survey, the rudest city in the United States is New York.

The Business Insider survey results can be seen here.

