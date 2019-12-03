Surveillance footage shows chaos of Canal Street mass shooting

(WWL)– New video from the mass shooting that wounded 10 people on Canal Street Sunday shows the moment people heard gunfire and stampeded to safety.

Surveillance footage provided to NOLA.com by a business at the intersection of Canal and Royal streets shows the scene at 3:21 a.m., the moment shots were fired in the crowds between Royal and Bourbon streets.

The video starts with people walking calmly but quickly turns chaotic as dozens of people start sprinting away from the source of the gunfire, some of whom jostle for position and bump into each other. One man can be seen army crawling on the sidewalk before getting up and running out of frame.

(Can’t see the video? Click here. The video has no sound)

Another person can be seen on the ground along the right side of the screen who appears to have already been there before the crowd reacted to the shooting.

The Canal Street mass shooting stemmed from a “feud” that started outside the New Orleans area and was perpetrated by people that were visiting New Orleans from out of town, according to the NOPD.

Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said that detectives believe the people responsible for the shooting are from Louisiana, but outside of the Greater New Orleans area. Police did not release many more details into the investigation, but said that have received several tips and recovered a weapon from the scene of the shooting.

“We refuse to let these individuals come to our city and carry out a fight and get away with it on our streets,” Ferguson said. “You can count on that.”

Officials have raised the reward amount for information on the shooting to $10,000 cash, available once an arrest is made.

All 10 victims of the Canal Street mass shooting were in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Emily Nichols.

Of the 10 victims, one of them is a 16-year-old. The rest are adults ranging from 21-36 years old. One of those victims had successful surgery after the shooting and was recovering well, according to Nichols.

A person police detained at the scene has since been released. Ferguson said that video evidence proved they were not involved in the shooting.

The shooting marked the sixth time 10 or more people have been shot in one incident in New Orleans since 2013.

In the previous five instances, multiple people opened fire into a crowd with motives ranging from gang violence to an argument that got out of control.