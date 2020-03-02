Supreme Court to hear critical Louisiana abortion case this week

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a challenge to a Louisiana abortion law, which could see the justices revisit their rulings on the controversial issue since the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade.

The dispute is the first abortion rights case since President Trump‘s two nominees shifted the court’s balance to the right, and comes as election-year politics have intensified the debate over a woman’s right to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.

The Louisiana law requires that doctors who perform abortions be able to admit patients to a local hospital.