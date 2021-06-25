Superdome will require masks or proof of vaccine for 100% capacity

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 08: General view of the exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to the Allstate BCS Championship on January 8, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The Mercedes-Benz Superdome along with the Smoothie King Center will continue with mask requirements for events in the future, according to WWL.com.

“For event days where 100% capacity is the sellable/useable capacity, masks will be required to be worn by everyone (employees, patrons, vendors, tenants, subcontractors, etc.),” said WWL Sports Director Kristian Garic.

The article states Communications Director for Mayor Cantrell, Beau Tidwell, said masks may not be required for everyone.

“The way you get to a hundred percent capacity is everybody’s wearing a mask, and/or they can provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test,” said Tidwell.

The article states the city will require all guests to wear masks or show proof of vaccination.

Monster Jam in July will be the first event to allow 100 percent capacity in the Superdome according to WWL.com.