Superdome to be lit Monday night in memory of George Floyd

NEW ORLEANS — The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be lit in honor of the memory of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis Police two weeks ago.

The Superdome, which is lit in different colors at times to honor teams, people and causes, will be lit up in the colors of Mr. Floyd’s high school – Crimson and Gold.

The Superdome lighting comes at the request of Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“As we continue to mourn the loss of George Floyd, along with others who have been the victim of violence by police officers, we will seek to remember him and honor his memory. Last week, we showed the world that we can march, protest and be heard, and do so peacefully and respectfully. We will continue to demand justice and ensure that our police officers remain a positive presence in our own community,” she said.