MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 24, 2023, around 9:40 PM, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of South 29th Street in reference to a shooting. The shooting left 34-year-old, Christopher Johnson, dead.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.