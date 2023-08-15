LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police said the driver of a single-crash vehicle Monday night has succumbed to injuries.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, officers said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 90 near Edgerly Cutoff in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Brittany Lynn Slusher, of Sulphur.

Slusher was traveling west on US 90 and for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to authorities.

Officials said she was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment and later that evening were notified she had succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.