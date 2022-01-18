Sulphur student arrested for possible school shooting threat

SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s (CPSO) deputies say made a possible school shooting threat last night, Jan. 17, against Sulphur High School.

CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said deputies were told one student called another student, threatening a school shooting this morning. During their investigation into the threat, a 15-year-old boy called CPSO investigators and said he was responsible for the call. He was arrested and booked into the parish’s Juvenile Detention Center, charged with terrorizing.