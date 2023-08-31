LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– A driver was pronounced dead following a two vehicle accident in the 3400 block of Edgerly Road in DeQuincy Wednesday evening, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said an SUV was traveling northbound on Edgerly Road when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line while approaching a curve. The SUV hit a truck that was headed southbound, head-on.

The unrestrained driver of the SUV, Gay L. Dugas, 65, of Sulphur, died at the scene. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

A toxicology report will be conducted on both drivers, but impairment is not suspected, according to police.