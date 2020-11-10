Sulphur man killed in fiery three-vehicle crash in Cameron Parish

CAMERON, La. (KLFY) — A Sulphur man was killed after a three-vehicle crash ended in two of the vehicles being engulfed in flames, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Cody Joshua Evans, 33, of Sulphur, was unable to escape his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The situation began when a 1999 Chevy Silverado was traveling north on La. 27 and began slowing down to make a right turn into a private driveway. Behind him was an 18-wheeler driven by Cliford P. Temple, 49, of Gonzales. Temple, for reasons unknown, did not slow down and hit the Silverado from behind. Temple crossed the center line and was then hit from the southbound lane by a 2016 Hino straight truck driven by Evans. Upon impact, both the 18 wheeler and straight truck burst into flames.

Temple sustained moderate injuries and was unable to escape his truck. He was extracted and later taken to a local hospital. Due to the extent of the crash, it’s unknown if Temple and Evans were bucked up, according to Troop D. The driver of the Silverado sustained minor injuries and was buckled up.

Temple was cited for careless operation. The crash remains under investigation.