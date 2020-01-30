Live Now
Sulphur man given eight 50-year prison terms has convictions vacated

Louisiana

SULPHUR, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man sentenced to eight 50-year prison terms has had his convictions and sentences vacated and will receive a new trial.

El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was convicted of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder after a bench trial in March 2018. He was accused of shooting at eight officers during a July 2014 standoff at a Super 8 Motel in Sulphur.

Bartie appealed his convictions and sentences through the Louisiana Appellate Project stating he never waived his right to a trial by jury, The American Press reported.

Prosecutors said they found it “hard to believe” that Bartie didn’t understand or didn’t know he had an option to have a jury trial.

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal disagreed and vacated Bartie’s convictions and sentences. The court said transcripts didn’t specifically show Bartie waived his right to a trial by jury.

A trial date wasn’t immediately set. Bartie has been arrested more than 13 times since 2005 and also has three previous drug convictions, the American Press reported.

