SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) — A Sulphur man is charged with cruelty to a juvenile after a 4-month-old baby in his care suffered severe head injuries, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Thursday to a local hospital in reference to a 4-month-old baby being treated for serious head injuries, as a result of suspected child abuse.

Police said the baby was in the care of Jordan S. Tupper, 23, of Sulphur, when the injuries occurred. Tupper gave numerous conflicting stories on how the injuries may have occurred, none of which were consistent with the extent of injuries the baby sustained, authorities said. Hospital personnel told detectives the baby suffered from non-accidental traumatic head injuries.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the child was taken to a hospital out of town for emergency surgery. The child remains in ICU in critical condition. The victim was placed in state custody by the Department of Children and Family Services.

Detectives arrested Tupper on Friday and he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile. Tupper’s bond is set at $950,000.

