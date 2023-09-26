SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported they arrested a Sulphur man for allegedly threatening to shoot up a high school.

On Sept. 25 at approximately 2 p.m., officers said they were notified of a threat at the Sulphur High School 9th grade campus. Upon investigating the matter, officials said they learned a man, Gerald W. Vincent, 53, of Sulphur, threatened to shoot up the school while walking on the road next to campus.

Authorities said that students initially told school personnel they could overhear Vincent making the threats.

Vincent was located at the scene and taken into custody for questioning, according to officials. He was later arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

He was charged with terrorizing-menacing and a bond set at $10,000.

