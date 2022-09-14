LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old.

Nicholas Kastrick, 34, of Sulphur, was arrested on September 8, for 3rd-degree rape of a 15-year-old, stated CPSO.

Deputies said the victim informed detectives that these incidents have been occurring for years, with the most recent being the other day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After speaking with Kastrick, detectives arrested him and booked him into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged him with 3rd-degree rape.

Kastrick’s bond was set at $850,000, said CPSO.