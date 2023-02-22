LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested a man and charged him with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Antonio Chavez, 43, of Sulphur, was arrested by CPSO after detectives learned that he had sexual intercourse with a juvenile under the age of 17 and photographed the incident.

On Feb. 11, Chavez was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles.

His bond is set at $250,000.