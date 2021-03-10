Sulphur daycare worker arrested for cruelty to a juvenile

SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) — A daycare worker was arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies, having admitted to leaving scratches on a three-year-old’s face.

Annette L. Scott, 48, of Sulphur, was arrested on March 3 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, charged with cruelty to a juvenile. She was released the following day on a $50,000 bond set by Judge David Ritchie.

Deputies responded to the daycare after the child’s mother reported the scratches on the child’s face. Scott had been terminated by daycare management before the child’s mother arrived.

On March 8, Scott admitted to scratching the child while trying to make the child stay still for nap time. She stated after realizing she left marks on the child, she left the daycare.