Substitute teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with two students

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

DELHI, La. — A substitute teacher has been arrested after law enforcement says she was accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with two students.

According to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Delhi Charter School administrators contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, January 27, 2020, with allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct between a substitute teacher and two juvenile male students.

RPSO Investigators learned during the investigation that Brittany Kirby, 29, had been a substitute teacher at Delhi Charter for approximately one year and had engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct over the past three months with the two male students.

When questioned by investigators, Kirby admitted to the allegations. She was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center and charged with two counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Her bond has been set at $50,000.

