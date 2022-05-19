BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the start of Louisiana’s Hurricane Season mere days away, one Louisiana institution is poised to provide the community with crucial information related to emergency preparedness and disaster relief.

The Southern University Ag Center is hosting its second annual virtual two-day Emergency Preparedness,Response and Recovery Series, which will run from Tuesday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 25.

The virtual program is designed to help the Baton Rouge community strengthen its communal response to natural disasters, including weather-related events.

The series begins at 11 a.m. on both days and will feature knowledgeable representatives from agencies such as the American Red Cross and the EDEN Project.

The topics to be discussed on each date are listed below:

May 24

(11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) covers Extensions Role in Preparedness, Response, or Recovery: Resources and Tools Available to the Community to Promote Preparedness

May 25

(11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) covers Hurricane Preparedness for the Family Unit

Interested individuals can click here to register for the event.

