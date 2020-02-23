Live Now
Study’s verdict goes against founding new law school in Shreveport

Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The idea of establishing a new law school in northwest Louisiana has been rejected in a study for state higher education officials.

The Shreveport Times reports that two state lawmakers — Democratic Rep. Cedric Glover and Republican Sen. Barrow Peacock — had asked for the feasibility study by the Louisiana Board of Regents. The study was presented Wednesday at a Regents meeting.

The study found “little compelling evidence” that a new law school should be placed in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

Glover said he was disappointed in the study’s findings.

“Unfortunately the trend continues of a great deal of inertia against the effort to improve the width, breadth and depth of higher education in northern Louisiana,” Glover said. “We’re way behind the curve to have what’s necessary to grow the economy we need.”

The study recommended that the region establish initiatives to attract more attorneys to Shreveport rather than establish a law school to educate new lawyers there.

Glover isn’t giving up. He said leaders from Southern University were scheduled to be in Shreveport Thursday to explore the university’s assets there. Southern is supporting the concept of a non-traditional law school in Shreveport that would offer night and weekend classes, according to the newspaper.

