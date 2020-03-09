Study: Louisiana is one of the best states to retire in the US

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– According to a study by Zippia, Louisiana is one of the top ten best states to retire in the United States on a budget.

Zippia determined the most expensive/cheapest states to retire by ranking each state 1 to 50 on the following factors:

Median House Cost

Monthly Home Owner Cost

Cost Of Living

Medicare Advantage Cost

State Medicare Spend Per Person

Their study found that more retirees should be looking towards the South when planning their retirement due to affordable housing and low cost of living.

Here are the study’s top 10 cheapest states to retire in: