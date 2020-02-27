Study: Louisiana high schoolers top procrastinators across the nation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The first week of March is designated as National Procrastination Week and a new study has found that Louisiana high schoolers take the lead for the top procrastinators across the nation.

Online homework help site, Brainly, surveyed U.S. high school students across the nation to find out which U.S. states have students that are the biggest procrastinators.

Nationwide, the study found that 82% of high school students admitted they procrastinate on their homework at least some of the time.

It also found that 19% of Louisiana high schoolers said they always procrastinate on their schoolwork.

According to their study, the top 5 states where students procrastinate most:

Louisiana – (19%) California and Florida – (15%) Idaho – (13%) Pennsylvania – (11%) North Carolina – (10%)

Here’s how those numbers compare to the national average. When asked how often they procrastinate on schoolwork, U.S. high school students said:

Always – (4%) Somewhat Often – (35%) Every now and then – (43%) Never – (18%)

According to Brainly, 74% of high schoolers said they procrastinate on homework assignments because “there are other things they’d rather be doing”, and 26% said it’s because they “don’t know how to do the work or where to start.”

Other statistics Brainly uncovered during their study: