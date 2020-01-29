Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Study: La. ranks as 19th in the country for highest percentage of registered sex offenders

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sexoffenders_181676

(KLFY)– A new study shows Louisiana ranks 19th in the country for the highest percentage of registered sex offenders.

SafeHome.org released a study on Sex Offenders by State after analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Department of Health and Human Services and state level registries from 2019.

The study analyzed each state’s current population, number of registered sex offenders, reported rates of rapes and reported rates of child sex abuse victimization.

Here are the study’s key findings in Louisiana:

  • No. 19 in registered sex offenders per 100,000 people, 274.23.
  • No. 17 in number of registered sex offenders, 12,846.
  • No. 26 in reported rapes per 100,000 people, 44.7.
  • No. 36 in reported rate of child sex abuse victims per 100,000 children, 48.99.

Here are the study’s key national findings:

  • The 10 states with the highest rates of sex offenders are Oregon, Montana, Alaska, Delaware, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Michigan, Kansas and Arkansas.
  • The 10 states with the lowest rates of sex offenders are New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington, Arizona, Rhode Island, Maryland, Florida, Ohio, New Mexico and Washington, D.C.
  • The average sex offender registry rate in the West (311.99) was highest of the four major U.S. regions.
  • Nine states (Alaska, Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, Texas and Utah) have higher-than-average rates of all three categories — sex offenders, rapes and child sex abuse victims.

SafeHome.org also released results of an exclusive survey of 500 respondents across the U.S. from Oct. and Nov. 2019. 

Here were the results:

  • 3 in 4 respondents said they would consider moving if a sex offender lived on their street.
  • 62% of respondents have checked their sex offender registries
  • 51.3% of men and 73.4% of women had consulted the registry.

You can visit http://www.lsp.org/socpr/default.html for a look at the Louisiana sex offender and child predator registry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

°F Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

°F Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

°F Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories