THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A south Louisiana college is welcoming students back to campus and some, for the first time, are bringing their pets.

Taylor Lafleur moved into a dorm at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux last week with her dog, Moa — a 7-month-old Great Pyrenees and hound mix.

Lafleur, a senior, said she’s wanted to bring her dog to campus since freshman year.

She said she doesn’t have the resources to get an emotional support animal or service dog, but Moa provides emotional support for her just the same.

“She helps me take my mind off of my other responsibilities while also helping me stay in line and reminding me someone loves me and is happy to see me no matter what,” Lafleur said. “She truly helps keep me happy.”

Alex Coad, Nicholls’ director of residential living, said seven students signed up to bring their pets to campus this semester — mostly dogs but also a few cats.