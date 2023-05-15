The F. G. Clark Activity Center, also known as the “Mini-Dome” on the campus of Southern University.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University has confirmed that a student was killed in New Orleans on Friday, May 12.

According to the university, Imani Williams, a sophomore business management major, was one of two women shot and killed on Friday in the Tremé area around 1:30 a.m.

“This student, like others who are taken away because of senseless acts of violence, will never get the chance to graduate and fulfill their dreams,” President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields said. “The entire university expresses our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Counseling services will be available to students, university officials said.

The other woman has not yet been identified.