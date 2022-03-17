COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Covington Police Department was alerted to a threat being made against a local high school on Wednesday.

CPD says the threat was made on social media by a student at Covington High School. That unidentified student has been arrested and charged with Terrorizing (Felony).

Prior to the arrest, investigators contacted “the student and the parent of the student,” according to the Covington Police Department.

Personnel at the high school along with the St. Tammany Parish School Board were “made aware of the threat,” according to the Covington Police Department.

Covington PD says there was extra security at the school on Thursday morning.