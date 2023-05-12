LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles student arrested on terrorizing charges.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday about a threat made by a student at Molo Middle School.

During an investigation, deputies learned a 14-year-old was threatening other students in the presence of school personnel and the CPSO School Resource Officer. Detectives questioned the student and confirmed the allegations. He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.