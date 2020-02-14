Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Student hospitalized after pushup punishment gets $183K

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana appeals court ruled that a former high school student who was hospitalized after being ordered to perform 200 pushups as punishment was rightfully awarded more than $180,000 in damages.

Former McKinley High School student Tristen Rushing was late to band practice in 2014 and was told to do 200 pushups as punishment. He was later hospitalized with muscle and kidney issues.

Tristen Rushing and his mother Melissa Rushing sued the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, McKinley High and the school’s former volunteer assistant band director, Jason Jones, in 2015.

The pair were originally rewarded $185,000 last September but an appeals court reduced the amount given for medical expenses on Tuesday.

The appeals court awarded him $183,302 in total for damages, The Advocate reported. The appeal panel reduced a portion of the payment that was awarded for medical expenses.

Medical testimony in the trial said Tristen Rushing’s muscles were so damaged that an extremely high level of enzymes were released into his system, threatening his kidneys and his life if it had been left untreated.

Rushing said his arms swelled up after the incident and his urine turned “pitch-black.” He said was later ostracized by his bandmates for reporting the incident.

Jones said he was sorry and “would not have ever done anything to hurt” Rushing. McKinley band director Frank Williams also offered an apology.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar