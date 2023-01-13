LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A 15-year old student is arrested after making threats of a shooting during class.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded Thursday evening to a call regarding a Barbe High School student making threats. During the investigation, detectives learned the student made threats of a shooting occurring during class. Authorities say detectives interviewed the boy and he was arrested shortly thereafter.

He was into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing.