LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A student was arrested on August 17 by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for bringing a gun and marijuana to LaGrange High School.

The student, 16, was searched after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at LaGrange High School smelt a strong odor of marijuana coming from a group of students, the report stated.

During the search, the principle found a loaded firearm along with a small amount of marijuana in the student’s backpack, stated police.

The student was arrested and will be booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. They are being charged with illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm free zone; possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; and possession of marijuana, according to authorities.