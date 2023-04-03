CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 14-year-old has been arrested after threatening to blow up a school, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).

CPSO said that around 2 p.m. on March 31, deputies were notified about a student at Sam Houston High School making threats.

During the investigation, it was learned that a 14-year-old said that he was going to blow up the school.

The student was then arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing, CPSO said.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.