HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after detectives say a gun went off inside of a school bus in Harvey on Monday.

According to the JPSO, just after 7 a.m., deputies were called to the 2800 block of Manhattan Blvd. for a report of a bus being hit by gunfire. A sheriff’s deputy says the damage on the bus and indicated that the bullet came from the inside. The gun was later found on the bus.

Every student on the bus was questioned about the shooting and a student was taken into custody after telling JP deputies they brought the gun on the bus and “negligently discharging it”. No one was hurt during the incident.

Details regarding the student’s gender, age, and school were not released. The incident remains under investigation by the JPSO.