NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.

According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log, the victim, who was only described as a ‘juvenile male’ was getting off the bus at the Franklin Avenue and North Rocheblave Avenue stop in St. Roch when he was grabbed and forced into a van.

The victim told police he was then rendered unconscious and woke up an hour later in the St. Claude neighborhood near North Villere & Louisa streets — about 1 1/2 miles from where he was abducted.

The student says he went to a relative’s home nearby and called his parents, then reported the incident to school officials the following day. The name of the child’s school was not released.

Details on a suspect and possible motive were unavailable. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD’s Third District office at 504-658-6030 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers by calling 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.