Strong storm hits parts of Northeast Louisiana Tuesday evening

Louisiana
A strong storm system hit parts of Northeastern Louisiana with strong winds, heavy rains and a possible tornado.

A tornado has not been confirmed, but the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says the storm left debris and damage in the small community of Baskin.

One couple who rode out the storm despite the weather say they’re blessed.

“We heard stuff hitting the house and scattered all around. the sheds are, one over there, one over there. But praise God, it did not touch our house or our main shed or our automobiles and were all living miracles.”

