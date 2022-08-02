BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Leela Yoga Lifestyle is hosting their first donation-based festival.

Life can get a little hectic sometimes, and what better way to relax and destress than a yoga festival! “Leela Fest” is a donation-based event that takes place on Saturday, August 13, from 12-4 pm at 7215 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

There will be local vendors, including vegan food; artists and makers; and musicians and teachers. This family friendly event will also have sample classes inside, live music outside, and a sound bath.

“Join us at Leela Fest for a groovy day of sample classes, live musicians, vegan food vendors, artists, and makers! We created this donation- based, family friendly event to facilitate community access to gardening and composting. Come support Planet Earth with a donation, either monetary or garden-related, and plant the seeds of community!” states 300 hour RYT Leslie Emden.